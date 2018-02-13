Bournemouth Ace Daniels Apologises to Club's Fans Over Shoddy Showing in Huddersfield Defeat

Charlie Daniels has admitted that Bournemouth weren't at the races against Huddersfield Town in Sunday's 4-1 defeat.

The Cherries were blown away by the Terriers in Yorkshire - a result that brought an end to their recent good form under manager Eddie Howe.

In quotes published on Bournemouth's official site, left-back Daniels revealed that nobody in the side's changing room was happy with their own display, and he took time out to single the club's away following for praise after they continuously backed Bournemouth despite falling to defeat.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He said: "We weren't good enough, on and off the ball we lost too many challenges and it costs you. We know it was nowhere near good enough and far below the standard we've set ourselves.

"We got some unbelievable support today, to see just how many people made the journey we can only apologise and we can't thank them enough for coming, hopefully we can put things right for them."

Bournemouth have a fortnight's break before they reconvene for the clash with Newcastle United, with this coming weekend reserved for FA Cup fixtures only.

Mention to the Bournemouth keeper from yesterday who gave his shirt to a young @htafcdotcom fan. Touch of class @afcbournemouth 👌🏻 — Terrier24 (@VitalHtafc) February 12, 2018

(You may also be interested in Bournemouth Boss Eddie Howe Questions Side's 'Mentality' After 4-1 Loss to Huddersfield Town)



Daniels added that the break would allow Howe and his charges to work out what went wrong against Huddersfield, and put a plan in place that would allow them to record a victory at the first time of asking against the north east outfit.

He said: "It can be a positive and a negative having the gap, obviously it's nice to play games quickly after a defeat but we've got a good training period ahead.

A massive shout out the @afcbournemouth fans for their huge effort to attend today’s game. Unfortunately we couldn’t give you what you deserved but good runs always come to an end. Got to start a new one now. Safe trip and thank you #afcb 👏🏽 ⚽️🍒 — Fletch (@SteveFletcher33) February 11, 2018

"We've been on a good run getting to seven unbeaten Premier League games and we have to rectify those standards in training ahead of the Newcastle game."

The 31-year-old has featured in 26 of Bournemouth's games so far this season, and bagged his only goal of the campaign against Manchester City in August - a rocket of a shot that will likely be one of the Goal of the Season contenders.



