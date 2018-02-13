'Higuain, of Course!' Juventus manager Max Allegri Insists He Would Pick Pipita Over Harry Kane

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has said that he would always take his star striker Gonzalo Higuain over Tottenham's Harry Kane, if given the choice between the two.

Juventus face Tottenham in the Champions League last 16 at the Allianz Stadium, where the two strikers will compete to earn their team the advantage going into the second leg of the tie at Wembley on 7th March.

Gonzalo Higuain vs Harry Kane: Which striker are you backing to come out on top when Juventus face Tottenham tonight? pic.twitter.com/tnFRmVkiDT — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 13, 2018





Talking in his pre-match press conference, the Juve boss was asked who he felt was the better of the two strikers.

"What a question! Higuain, of course!" Allegri told the media (via Goal).





"Given the choice between Higuain and Kane, I would still pick Pipita as my number nine, even if Kane is a top-class striker."

Kane has registered six goals in five Champions League appearances so far this season; compared to the two in six that Higuain has to his name.

However, the 30-year-old trumps Kane when it comes to overall goals in the competition, having registered 20 compared to Kane's 8 so far, although Kane does hold a six year advantage over his rival.

Allegri has also revealed that he will approach the match with his opponents strengths and weaknesses in mind.

"We'll try of course to play a match according to the players and specific skills and features they have. We know we have 180 minutes to play, we know the weaknesses Tottenham have and also their qualities," He said.

Both Higuain and Kane come into the clash in good form, Kane has scored five goals in his last five Premier League games, including the winner in the North London Derby. Higuain on the other hand has registered five in his last three, including a hat trick in a 7-0 win against Sassuolo.