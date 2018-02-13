Neymar Shows Off Latest Tattoo Ahead of Crucial Champions League Tie Against Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil superstar Neymar has been showing off his latest tattoo ahead of the French side's hotly anticipated Champions League tie against Real Madrid, reports the Mirror.

The runaway leaders of Ligue 1 travel to the Santiago Bernabeu to face the reigning Champions League winners on Wednesday in the first leg of the tie, although that hasn't stopped the former Barcelona man adding to his tattoo collection ahead of the game, courtesy of artist Adao Rosa.

A poignant tattoo, the 26-year-old has decided to commemorate winning the competition in 2015 for the Catalan side.

The Brazilian played a key part in Barcelona's 3-1 against Italian side Juventus in Berlin, even managing to score a late third goal in the game.

Neymar however will hope his success in 2015 isn't his only win in the Champions League, who, as part of a frightening PSG side, are considered one of the favourites to win the competition.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Following his £198m move from Barcelona in the summer, Neymar has forged a lethal partnership with Edinson Cavani and fellow summer signing Kylian Mbappe, scoring a staggering 65 league and Champions League goals between them this season.

Despite appearing to settle in Paris, Neymar continues to be linked with a return to Spain and join Real Madrid, with the Champions League tie against Los Blancos failing to usher any of those rumours away.