Philippe Coutinho to Return to Anfield With Brazil Within Months of Leaving Liverpool

Brazilian international, Philippe Coutinho could be returning to Anfield only five months after leaving Liverpool for Barcelona, reports Daily Mail.

It is claimed that Coutinho's native Brazil are close to securing a World Cup warm-up game with Croatia to be played at Anfield.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

25-year-old Coutinho moved to Spain in January after pushing for Liverpool to let him go since the summer, but could now be back on Merseyside sooner than he would have thought.

The Brazilian football federation are in talks with Croatia over a game to be played between the two sides on June 3rd, claims Liverpool Echo.

Brazil have often chosen Europe to host their international friendlies, and England has been a popular destination in recent years. The South American side have played a few times at The Emirates, but this time Anfield looks to be the desired venue.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren will be expected to feature in the international friendly for his native Croatia. And it has been claimed Lovren played a part in the selection of setting, wishing for it to take place on familiar territory.

With Coutinho, PSG star Neymar, as well as Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, all set to take part for Brazil, this attractive World Cup warm-up game could easily be a sell-out.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, it will be interesting to see how the Anfield faithful would respond to their former midfielder being back so soon. Will the betrayal still be too fresh? Or will the efforts he made while at the club be celebrated?

You may also be interested in 'Liverpool Lead Premier League Trio in Race to Sign Highly-Rated Spanish Youngster Pinchi')