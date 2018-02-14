'I Want to Play at Anfield' Claims Highly-Rated Celtic Centre-Back Dubbed Next Van Dijk

Dubbed the next Virgil van Dijk, Kristoffer Ajer has impressed for Celtic this year and has now stated his dream is to follow in Van Dijk's footsteps and play for Liverpool.

Norwegian defender Ajer has played 18 games for Celtic this season and is catching the eye of those at Celtic Park.

He will be hoping that his development under Brendan Rodgers takes a similar path that Van Dijk's did. The Dutchman came along heaps and bounds in Celtic and eventually earned his big money move to the Premier League.

Steve Welsh/GettyImages

The 19-year-old is currently under contract in Scotland until 2020, and he may have to wait a while for a big move to England, but in a recent Twitter Q&A he revealed that he dreams of a move to Merseyside.

🗣️ KA: There's no better place to play at than Celtic Park. But if I had to choose another, it would be Anfield. #AskAjer https://t.co/97UHb2MF4E — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 13, 2018

Celtic fans will not be happy about one of their up and coming talents talking about a move elsewhere,and despite recently securing the loan signing of Chelsea forward Charly Musonda, they will not want to have to face life without the Norwegian.

The Scottish side currently sit eight points clear at the top of the SPL, and will be hoping to wrap up another league title come the end of the season.