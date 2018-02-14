KyleMadeMeDoIt: Kyle Walker Issues Hilarious Valentines Day Challenge to Twitter Followers

Manchester City right back Kyle Walker has issued a hilarious Valentines Day challenge to his male Twitter followers, and he's landing a fair few people in some deep trouble with their partners.

The 27-year-old is offering a signed City shirt to the winner of the #KyleMadeMeDoIt contest and people are going to serious lengths to bag it.



Walker posted the rules on Wednesday morning on Twitter. The Tweet reads: "Ok guys, challenge. All text your partner 'It's a last minute call but I just heard we can celebrate Valentines and see Paris tonight. You in?'

Then send her the Real Madrid-PSG line up. Screenshot your chat with #KyleMadeMeDoIt, best reply wins a signed shirt! #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/ODWTTjtatT — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) February 14, 2018

The England international has since retweeted a number of his favourite replies and people are eagerly anticipating the winning entry. Here's some of the best so far:



Hahaha she took it with abit of fun bless her 😂😂 ps well played last night Kyle! #KyleMadeMeDoIt #Sharkteam #KW2 pic.twitter.com/WHmN3ggQLD — Adam Farmer (@Adamfarms) February 14, 2018

I don’t think it was the best idea pic.twitter.com/efOoNurs60 — Tom Langley (@TomLangley16) February 14, 2018

#KyleMadeMeDoIt safe to say that was a no even if it wasn’t a joke. pic.twitter.com/sdQfVgB1NM — Ryan 🐝 (@draftingdreams) February 14, 2018

Good to see people embracing the challenge. Walker and his teammates will be seriously impressed.



Now we wait for the winner to be announced... The reply will be positively savage!