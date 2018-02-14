#KyleMadeMeDoIt: Kyle Walker Issues Hilarious Valentines Day Challenge to Twitter Followers

By 90Min
February 14, 2018

Manchester City right back Kyle Walker has issued a hilarious Valentines Day challenge to his male Twitter followers, and he's landing a fair few people in some deep trouble with their partners.

The 27-year-old is offering a signed City shirt to the winner of the #KyleMadeMeDoIt contest and people are going to serious lengths to bag it.

Walker posted the rules on Wednesday morning on Twitter. The Tweet reads: "Ok guys, challenge. All text your partner 'It's a last minute call but I just heard we can celebrate Valentines and see Paris tonight. You in?'

"Then send her the Real Madrid-PSG line up. Screenshot your chat with #KyleMadeMeDoIt, best reply wins a signed shirt! #ValentinesDay."

The England international has since retweeted a number of his favourite replies and people are eagerly anticipating the winning entry. Here's some of the best so far:

Good to see people embracing the challenge. Walker and his teammates will be seriously impressed.

Now we wait for the winner to be announced... The reply will be positively savage!

