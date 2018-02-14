Napoli Plan Shock Move for Former Milan Defender Gabriel Paletta

Serie A leaders Napoli are plotting a shock move for former AC Milan defender Gabriel Paletta. Paletta is currently a free agent after leaving Milan during the January transfer window, and according to Italian publication CalcioMercato, Napoli sees the experienced defender as an option to aide their defensive cover issues.

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has not been impressed in his defensive options, with Lorenzo Tonelli and Vlad Chiriches failing to leave a mark. This should prompt Sarri to swoop in for Paletta on a free contract. However, if the deal should go through, then a clause in Argentine's contract dictates that Milan will reap some of the sums.

Paletta chose to become a free agent after failing to make a single appearance for the Rossoneri in the first half of the season and looked increasingly out of favour with current Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in reading AC Milan branding Manchester United Midfielder Ander Herrera as a summer target)





His failure to make an appearance comes as a stark disparity to his playing time last season under Vincenzo Montella.

Under Montella the 31-year-old started 30 times in the league, scoring twice. Paletta won't be a consistent starter for Sarri's side, but with his wealth of experience, he can be a valuable member of the Squad.