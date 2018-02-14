VIDEO: Lionel Messi Leaves Fans Speechless With Outrageous Skill in Open Training

Football fans have been given a sneak peek into Barcelona's secretive training sessions after the club released a video of Lionel Messi on social media.

The Blaugrana usually prefer to keep their training sessions behind closed doors - something that stems from Pep Guardiola's reign at the club. However, fans have been given an incredible insight into how Messi prepares for games.

Despite training with the Argentine magician every single day, Messi's Barcelona teammates appear to have as much luck at containing the 30-year-old as the rest of La Liga.

Not only do we see Messi leave most of the Barcelona defenders behind him with his breathtaking dribbling ability, but we get to see the Argentine winger take some audacious shots against one of the best goalkeeper in Europe, Marc-André ter Stegen.

Still don’t get why they call it the ‘Ronaldo-Messi era’ when Messi has literally been the best player in the world for the last ten years.



Should be called The Messi era. — ‏ً (@ClinicalFirmino) February 13, 2018

Messi shows off some speculative first-time efforts, volleys and even a bicycle kick in Barcelona's promotional video.

More often than not, ter Stegen is left helpless in stopping the Barcelona legend from scoring. The likes of Denis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and André Gomes are also seen in the video being embarrassed by the Argentina international.

Fans will be hoping that Messi can show some of his class on the pitch in Barcelona's match against SD Eibar on Saturday, with the Blaugrana then travelling to west London to face Chelsea in the Champions League.