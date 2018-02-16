'2000% Not Happening': PSG Chairman Refutes 'Impossible' Neymar Real Madrid Move as Rumours Continue

Real Madrid's hopes of signing Neymar this summer have been dashed after Paris Saint-Germain stated that it would be 'impossible' for their superstar to leave.

Rumours have been growing in recent weeks that Los Blancos wish to poach the ex-Barcelona forward away from France's capital and lure him back to La Liga after only 12 months away from Spain.

In quotes attributed to him by Sport, however, PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted that Neymar would not be leaving Parc de Princes once the current season ends even if Real offered massive money for the world's most expensive signing.

When asked if Neymar would be at PSG next term, he remarked: "One hundred percent, Neymar will be a PSG player next year.

"[It is] impossible for him to leave. No chance. There is a 2000% chance he will stay."

It had been alleged that Real were willing to stump up more than the £200m that PSG splashed out for Neymar in an effort to bring the Brazil international to Santiago Bernabeu.

Neymar: Completed more dribbles vs Real Madrid (13) than any other player has managed in a Champions League match this season



For more match stats -- https://t.co/FNPVssmiAJ pic.twitter.com/YXzgFnVTuT — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 15, 2018

The Ligue 1 heavyweights, however, have no desire to let the 25-year-old leave as they maintain a stance that has seem them unwilling to bend to Spain's giant duo over their best stars in recent times.

Sources from within the club have revealed that PSG harbour no ambitions of letting any of their biggest players leave Paris with one going as far as to ask: "How many players we want, who are important to us, have we sold since 2010?"

Indeed, PSG did not break under pressure when Barcelona came calling for midfielder Marco Verratti last summer - a decision that Verratti's agent Donato di Campo said made PSG feel 'like a prison' due to his client's seeming wish to leave for Camp Nou.

Neymar's own camp is said to have already grown tired of life in France amid suggestions of referees being too lenient and apparent booing of their star man by the club's fans.

Whether that is enough to see Real make a move for him is unclear, but expect Les Parisiens to put up a fight for Neymar if Florentino Perez does come calling.

