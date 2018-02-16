Aaron Mooy to Miss Huddersfield's Crucial West Brom Basement Battle After Suffering Infected Cut

Huddersfield Town have been dealt a major injury blow after boss David Wagner confirmed midfield ace Aaron Mooy will miss his side's next to matches - potentially three - after suffering an infection.

The 27-year-old was forced off through injury during the Terriers' 4-1 win over Bournemouth last weekend after sustaining a gash to his left knee, but in the follow on to receiving treatment, the Australia international's stitched wound became infected, leaving him sidelined for at least a fortnight.

#htafc midfielder Aaron Mooy out for 2/3 weeks after cut knee became infected, confirms head coach David Wagner — Mark Walker (@markdw1966) February 16, 2018

During his absence, the Bolton Wanderers youth academy product will miss the Yorkshire club's FA Cup tie with Manchester United on Saturday, however more importantly, their Premier League basement battle with West Bromwich Albion the following weekend and potentially the trip to Tottenham Hotspur on 3rd March.

“Aaron’s injury is only a cut but, unfortunately, there was infection when he got the stitches and this means a slight setback, but nothing serious", Wagner, who is also without cup-tied midfielder Alex Pritchard this weekend, told a pre-match press conference, as quoted by the Huddersfield Daily Examiner.

“He will miss the next two matches for sure and maybe Tottenham as well. But he will be back, it is nothing like where there is ligament or muscle damage, it is just infection. This can happen, it’s just an unlucky situation and like I say, it means he will be out for two weeks, maybe three.

“I am always sad when my players are injured, especially Aaron who played on a very high level against Bournemouth”, Wagner added.

“He was back to his best, so the injury was very unlucky for him, but he will come back fresh, mentally and physically in two weeks and he will help us."