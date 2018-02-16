Four West Bromwich Albion players have issued an apology to the club's supporters, their fellow players and manager Alan Pardew after it emerged that they were questioned by police for stealing a taxi while at a warm weather training camp this week.

Experienced quartet Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill have been named as the players in question. They are reported to have taken a ride to the Barcelona Olympic Port during a night out, only to find everything closed.

Upon their return, they asked the driver to stop off at McDonald’s, and left the fast food restaurant with the vehicle - but without the driver. The club had launched an investigation into the matter, but the players have now produced an official statement to attempt to correct their behavior.

It read: "We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to our teammates, the Head Coach, the club and especially the supporters for the events which have been the subject of widespread and negative publicity.

"We felt it important we identify ourselves as the players involved in an incident which occurred during the training camp in Spain this week out of respect for teammates who otherwise could be implicated by association.

"We freely acknowledge and apologise for the break of curfew which we accept represented a breach of the standards of professionalism required of us as representatives of West Bromwich Albion FC.

"The club has informed us that it will now conduct its own inquiry into the incident and we will co-operate fully. In the meantime, we would like to assure our supporters that this incident does not reflect the determination and resolve we possess to do all we can to recover a difficult season."

Earlier in the day, manager Alan Pardew admitted he was "let down" by the players, while speaking at the pre-match press conference before Saturday's FA Cup clash with Southampton.

As reported by Goal, he said: "We're having an investigation into it and we've put a statement out to stop some to of the speculation flying around. It wasn't what we've wanted. We went there to try and get us up for this run-in and this isn’t ideal.

"They've broken a curfew and that's unacceptable. I feel let down by that.

"There was a curfew on that evening and it was broken. That's all I'm going to comment on the rest of it. I think the club is clear that it wants to investigate it properly and we want to concentrate on the game tomorrow.

"It's a very, very important game. We have to respond with a performance."

The Baggies are currently bottom of the Premier League, seven points adrift of safety.