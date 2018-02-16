Gigi Buffon Reflects on Storied Juventus Career & Reveals His Darkest Moment With the Turin Outfit

Juventus and Italy goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon has given a frank assessment of his time playing for the Bianconeri, revealing he won't have any qualms with leaving the Turin outfit when the season ends, as reported by Calciomercato.

Speaking on Italian television, Buffon explained how finally leaving Juventus after 17 years won't pose him any issues, saying: "It won’t present a problem. It’s happened twice before when I went off course and no longer felt that I wanted to play for the club.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Throughout his career with Juventus, Buffon has won nearly everything club football has to offer, claiming eight Serie A titles, winning the Coppa Italia three times as well as winning the Supercoppa Italiana on five occasions.





When asked what his best memory from his 16 years with Juventus was he said: "The most beautiful was the first of these six scudetti that I have won. It was liberating."





However, there have been low moments in his career in Turin to match the high, from the Calciopoli scandal that saw the Old Lady and the then 28-year-old goalkeeper relegated to Serie B, to losing out in the Champions League final twice in three years.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Although Buffon's darkest time with Juventus was deeper than anticipated, as the goalkeeper revealed it was the mediocre 2010/11 Serie A campaign whereby the Italian giants finished outside the European qualification places in the league.





"The darkest period was not the relegation to Serie B, but the year we finished seventh," Buffon explained. "We lost our pride and our identity and for someone who has lived an epic life with Juventus, this situation was suffocating for me."







