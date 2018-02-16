Man Utd Striker Romelu Lukaku Promises Return to Boyhood Club Anderlecht One Day

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has promised former club Anderlecht he will make a return once his time at Old Trafford comes to an end.

The 24-year-old joined the Red Devils during the summer from Everton in a fee worth around £75m after becoming the Toffees’ all-time Premier League top goalscorer.

However, before that, the Belgium international rose through the ranks of Paars-wit, going on to enjoy two fruitful campaigns with his home nation club before moving on to Chelsea, and now he has assured those who nurtured his young career that he will start a new chapter at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium when his days in England are done.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

“My dream was always to play for Anderlecht”, Lukaku told HLN when visiting his former outfit’s training complex.

“Before the end of my career I will definitely return, I can already promise that. I have had a wonderful time here.”

The frontman has endured a mixed debut campaign at Old Trafford, as while netting 18 times, with 12 of those coming in the Premier League, and providing five assists, his inconsistency in front of goal has sparked criticism.

Lukaku apparently come out and said he intends to return to Anderlecht when his career "winds down"



So that will be the end of the season then — Coxy (@Coxy486) February 16, 2018

But despite he and Manchester United currently finding themselves 16 points behind league leaders Manchester City, and boss Jose Mourinho admitting their quest for the title was all but over back in December, the Belgian still believes the race is not finished just yet.

"If we do everything right until the end of the season, add in some reinforcements in the summer, we will be even stronger than we are now", he added.

"I do not think the same as the manager. It [the league] is not done yet, we have to keep fighting."