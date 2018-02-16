Rio Ferdinand Claims Liverpool Will be a 'Real Force' if Forward Finds Form After Porto Hat-Trick

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool will be a 'real force' if Sadio Mane can replicate the form of team-mates Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.





Liverpool's attacking prowess has been terrifyingly good this season, largely down to new signing Salah and Firmino, who have really clicked this season.

Mane has had less success and has struggled for consistent form since winning the player of the month award in August. Injury and suspension has limited his progress and caused him to fall into the shadow of his fellow forwards.

However, the Senegal international recaptured his early season form in Liverpool's resounding 5-0 win over Porto on Wednesday, scoring a hat-trick.

Speaking on BT Sport as quoted by the Sport Review, Ferdinand said: ''He is always somebody you’d worry about [as a defender] because he’s got that pace and is very direct.

''He’s unpredictable in the way he plays. If he does catch form, adding to Salah and what Firmino is doing, they are a real force.''

The attacking trio have already bagged over 60 goals between them this season, with Mane getting 12 of them.

This year is the Reds' first time in the Champions League knockout stages since 2009, and it looks like they will reach the latter stages of the competition after brushing aside Porto on Wednesday.