West Brom vs Southampton Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More

West Brom host Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, and after their surprise win over Liverpool in the previous round, the Baggies will be hoping to knock out yet another Premier League side at the weekend.

The Baggies caused a massive upset in the previous round against Liverpool, as they beat the Merseyside giants 3-2 at Anfield. Striker Jay Rodriguez was outstanding in the victory and expect the Englishman to be in the thick of the action on Saturday against his former club.

As for the away side, they travel to the Hawthorns full of confidence after a recent 3-2 away win over the Baggies, and after a disappointing home defeat to Liverpool last time out, the Saints will be looking to bounce back with a win over at the Hawthorns.

Classic Encounter

The Baggies traveled to St.Mary's back in the 2004/05 season to face the Saints in what was at the time a relegation six-pointer.

The home side got off to the best start possible as Swedish attacked Anders Svensson broke the deadlock with only 28 minutes gone.

Despite taking the lead, the joy of the homeside was short lived as Robert Earnshaw equalized just a minute after Svensson's opener, and soon after the little Welshman bagged his second of the game and gave the Baggies a surprise lead heading into the break.

The home side continued to push for a leveler and with only minutes remaining they had their goal, as the unfortunate Paul Robinson knocked the ball into the back of his own net and the score ended 2-2.

Despite the own goal, the Baggies had the last laugh as they escaped relegation, finishing 17th, and the Saints went down, finishing in 20th position.

Key Battles

Jay Rodriguez vs Jack Stephens

Jay Rodriguez has been in brilliant form this year, with four goals in eight games in all competitions

Jay Rodriguez has been in brilliant form this year, with four goals in eight games in all competitions, and coming up against his former club it wouldn't come as a surprise to see the ex-Saints striker hit the back of the net.

The man tasked with stopping Rodriguez is Jack Stephens. The English defender has stepped in to fill the void left by Virgil Van Dijk, and it is fair to say that the youngster has proven to be a more than adequate replacement.

This key battle will be decided in the opening minutes, as if Rodriguez gets the better of his opponent early on, then it could be a long day for the young centre-half.

Chris Brunt vs James Ward-Prowse

James Ward-Prowse's first half by numbers vs. Watford:



18 (78%) passes completed

3 shots

2 aerial duels won

2 goals

1 chance created



Running the show. pic.twitter.com/lsXgV421kf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 13, 2018

The battle of the set-piece experts comes on Saturday as Chris Brunt and James Ward-Prowse come face-to-face. Both players were influential in the previous clash between the two sides, with Brunt assisting twice and Ward-Prowse scoring once and providing an assist.

Both teams will be wary of conceding set-pieces, and therefore the game will be decided on who can make the most of their dead-ball opportunities.

Team News

West Brom

A long injury list for the Baggies with Daniel Sturridge, Nacer Chadli, James Morrison, Jake Livermore and Hal Robson-Kanu all out of the clash against the Saints through injury.

Southampton

Striker Charlie Austin still remains on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury nearly two months ago. Ex-Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina is a doubt for the game after picking up a slight knock.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Potential Lineups

West Brom (4-4-2): Foster - Nyom, Hegazi, Evans, Gibbs - Brunt, Krychowiak, Barry, McClean - Rodriguez, Rondon.

Southampton (4-2-3-1): McCarthy - Soares, Stephens, Hoedt, Bertrand - Romeu, Ward-Prowse - Tadic, Davis, Boufal - Long.

Prediction

The game at the Hawthorns will be close with both sides not really coming into the game in sparkling form. The Saints came out on top in the previous encounter at the Hawthorns, and a win for the Saints is on the cards.

West Brom 1-2 Southampton



