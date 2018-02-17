Alex Sandro Insists Juventus Is His 'Only Thought' Despite Agent Claiming a Departure Is Imminent

Alex Sandro has insisted that his thoughts have 'always been with Juventus' amidst increasing speculation that his future lies elsewhere. However, an intermediary who worked on his negotiations with Chelsea is adamant the left-back will leave the Italian outfit 'after a few years'.

The 27-year-old was subject to interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United last season, and his form throughout the campaign appears to have been impacted as a result as he has failed to hit the ground running this term.

However, Sandro stressed that he has always ignored speculation over his future as his focus lies solely with Juventus - a club he is contracted with until 2020.

Sandro told Sky Sports Italia, via Football Italia: “It’s normal for a player to have dips in form, but I never listened to the rumours about me. I always remained concentrated on my work and my only thought has always been Juventus, as I have another two years on my contract.

“I feel really good and am satisfied with my condition today. My objective is first of all to win everything with Juve, then I hope to earn a call-up for Brazil at the World Cup.”

However, agent Federico Pastorello was not convinced as he claimed the left-back will not be in Turin for much longer.

"I need to point out first that I am not Alex Sandro’s agent, but I did work on his possible move to Chelsea over the summer," told Rai Sport (as quoted by Football Italia).

“After a few years at Juve, he’ll probably want to look around and the Premier League is the place to go. I expect some movement from him and the fact he didn’t extend his contract is a clue.”





The Brazilian joined Juventus from Porto in 2015, where the Italians are said to have since rejected advances from Chelsea and Manchester City over the summer despite being offered up to €70m.





