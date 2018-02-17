Alfie Mawson Set To Miss West Ham Game After Picking Up Injury in Warm Up Prior to FA Cup Clash

Alfie Mawson is set to miss Swansea's clash with West Ham on March 3rd after limping off during the warm up to their FA Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The defender has been one of the stars for Carlos Carvalhal's side so far this season and was set to start for the Swans against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup, however the BT Sport camera's picked up shots of the defender limping off the pitch before it was revealed he would be replaced by Kyle Naughton in the starting lineup due to injury.

Alfie Mawson just limped out of the @SwansOfficial warm-up. Looked like an ankle twist. #facup — Rob Phillips (@robphillipshere) February 17, 2018

Five minutes into the tie, the cameras then captured Mawson emerging from the tunnel with crutches as he took his place on the bench with the rest of the team, not a sight the Swansea fans wanted to see.

It has now been reported by Football.London that Mawson picked up an ankle injury during the warm up, and that he is now a doubt for Swansea's clash with West Ham in two weeks time.

There's a late change for the #Swans as @Knaughts88 starts after Alfie Mawson was injured in the warm-up. @adnan_maric will now take his place on the bench.#SHESWA pic.twitter.com/XHPHb5qy5c — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 17, 2018

Since Carvalhal has taken over at the Liberty Stadium, the Swans have only lost once and are currently on a nine-match unbeaten run, a run which has included impressive wins against Arsenal and Liverpool.

Mawson has played a key role in that run, helping Swansea climb out of the relegation zone as they try to claw themselves away from a relegation battle. The injury will be a key loss for the Swans as they now look to regroup and prepare for some time without their star defender.