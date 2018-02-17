Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben Insists He Still Has 1 Or 2 Years Left at the Highest Level

Arjen Robben has postponed talk of retirement by insisting he still has another one or two years at the highest level left while at Bayern Munich.

With his contract ticking down, Bayern Munich are reportedly monitoring former Newcastle United winger Florian Thauvin's progress at Marseille with the view of a like for like right sided left footed replacement.

The winger's contract with the Bavarians expires this summer but according to Sport Buzzer, he remains relaxed and calculated about his career's future.

The Dutchman said: "At the moment, I still feel very fit, very good and believe that I can play for another year or two at the highest level - that is also my goal.

"I have such an open and honest communication with all those responsible here that I am not worried at all. The club will have a plan. And then I and the club have to decide if and how it goes on."

Robben remains heavily involved in the Munich first team despite turning 34 in January, starting 15 Bundesliga matches and five Champions League fixtures, scoring three goals in the process.

He has won almost everything there is to win in domestic football and has conquered England, Spain and Germany. But there could still be a whole other country full of left backs ready for the attacker to torment.

When quizzed about life after Bayern Munich - the club that he has spent over nine years at - he said he can also imagine a career ending in the USA, China or Doha, adding: "That's exactly the topic right at my home, at the kitchen table. When I talk to my family or to my friends."