Ernesto Valverde Hints Chelsea's Extra Day of Rest Could Prove an Advantage Ahead of UCL Clash

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde believes Chelsea's extra day of preparation is a massive advantage for the Premier League side heading into the pair's Champions League last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Antonio Conte oversaw his side ease past Hull City in their FA Cup fifth round clash on Friday night to give the Blues a three day preparation period, whilst Barcelona travel to Eibar for their league encounter on Saturday afternoon - a disparity the Spaniard is not best pleased about.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

With just two days to recover and prepare before travelling to London, the Barcelona boss is wary of the effects it will have on his side.

"That [extra] day is enough of a difference in terms of recovering physically," he said - via the Mirror. "I would have liked to play against Eibar on Friday, too, to have an extra day before the game against Chelsea.

The best UCL rivalry is between Barcelona and Chelsea. — Mr. Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) February 17, 2018

"But [the Eibar] game is an important one as well. The only game we're thinking about right now is that one. We're not thinking about Tuesday's game."

Conte was afforded the luxury of resting key players against the Tigers - whilst still managing to ease to a 4-0 victory - which included the likes of Eden Hazard, Marcos Alonso, Thibaut Courtois, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In order to hold firm to their advantage a top of the La Liga table Valverde is expected to name all his stars in the starting lineup on Saturday - with Philippe Coutinho an exception as he is ineligible to play against Chelsea having featured in the tournament for Liverpool this season.





Barcelona currently hold a seven point lead in La Liga ahead of second placed Atletico Madrid.