Juventus Legend Gianluigi Buffon Admits to Regularly 'Crying Alone' in New Netflix Documentary

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon has admitted that he often cries when he is in his own company as it makes him feel more 'human' - but he claims to have never cried over football.

In a new Netflix documentary titled 'First Team Juventus 101' - which follows the Italian side's journey on and off the pitch - the 40-year-old revealed that he finds it helpful to let his emotions out regularly.

Buffon has had a lot of triumphs throughout his illustrious career which included lifting ten Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia's and the 2006 World Cup. Despite falling short in three Champions League finals over the years, the 40-year-old insisted he never shed a tear because of a poor result.

"I cry often and I cry alone. Crying helps - it frees you and makes you feel human," Buffon revealed in the three-part series (as quoted by the Daily Mail).

"I never cry for football. I can be touched but it's not about the defeat itself. It's something more complex and romantic."

The legendary goalkeeper has been a prominent figure for the Old Lady for over 17 seasons having made 642 appearances for the club to date, however Buffon revealed earlier in the season that this campaign was to be his last in professional football - following on from his international retirement last year due to Italy's inability to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Buffon's dreams of lifting his first Champions League title were dealt a small blow mid-week after their 2-2 draw with Tottenham, but with the second leg of their last-16 tie still to play the 40-year-old's dream remains intact for now.

