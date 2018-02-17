Newcastle Fans React Brilliantly on Twitter to Alan Pardew and West Brom Antics Abroad

It's been all over our front pages this week. What was meant to be a team building and bonding trip to Barcelona turned into a nightmare few days for Alan Pardew and his West Brom team.

First it was reported that an incident involving Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore, Boaz Myhill and Jonny Evans resulted in the four players stealing a taxi in the early hours of the morning. Not what Pardew was looking to get out of the trip, however it was revealed his trip got even worse that same night.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

The Telegraph then reported Pardew had his wallet and mobile phone stolen the same night the Baggies quartet broke their midnight curfew in what turned out to be a night to forget.

Pardew took over as West Brom manager in November after being sacked by both Crystal Palace and newcastle United. His time at Newcastle particularly ended sourly, with the fans turning on the manager prior to his departure.

Therefore to nobody's surprise the Newcastle fans were quick to react to Pardew's misfortune, and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Can’t wait for his excuses 🙂 — Patricia (@Patrici41233130) February 16, 2018

The guy oozes professionalism. — Stephen Blakeney (@EssBee___) February 16, 2018

West Brom have been well and truly Pardewed — Tony Best (@TonyBest50) February 17, 2018

Embarrassing. Remember when people used to argue with us that we were all wrong and Pardew was a good manager. Where are those clowns now. — Dell (@agbnufc) February 16, 2018

Team building. Go away overseas. Get hammered, break the law, get caught and be publicly shamed. Seems like Pardew ticked off all pre trip objectives — paz (@ianparry9) February 16, 2018

I won't shed any Tears for him .. — David HUDDART (@DavidHUDDART1) February 16, 2018

The recent bad publicity is the last thing Pardew would've wanted with his side sat at the bottom of the Premier League being seven points away from safety. He will be hoping he can regroup his side after a disastrous trip as they next face fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town on Saturday as they try to clam themselves back out of the relegation places.