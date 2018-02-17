VAR You for Real? Man Utd Fans Melt Down on Twitter as Mata Goal Is Ruled Offside by VAR

VAR has been at the heart of a number of controversies since the FA's decision to use it in all Emirates FA Cup this year. The use of the technology sparked uproar in Liverpool during the Merseyside derby in January, as fans complained that it added a huge level of uncertainty - and unnecessary stoppages - to a massively important game.

This weekend, VAR and it's explicit deficiencies, have reared their ugly head once again. Unlike the Merseyside derby controversy however, fans have pointed to the weirdly drawn offside lines as the point of contention:

#VAR lines????? Drawn with a 5 year old with a crayon! Not even in parallel to the box. pic.twitter.com/1r2wrvUuiU — Andy Dowding (@Andy_Doods) February 17, 2018

I've seen straighter lines in nightclub toilets than that #VAR decision pic.twitter.com/0QlzdQ8j0d — Chris Wood (@ChesnoidGaming) February 17, 2018

#HUDMUN #btsport this just in, this was the latest #VAR footage that the refs used to determine of Mata was onside or not... pic.twitter.com/wTmiIhPqNl — T-Bag (@TeaBag2017) February 17, 2018

Are @FA employing children to draw the VAR lines on? Every game it's involved in becomes a farce #bbcfootball #VAR — Mike W (@MikeTelevison) February 17, 2018

During the first half of Manchester United's FA Cup clash with Huddersfield Town, a seemingly legitimate Juan Mata goal was ruled out for offside. After VAR deliberation was used however, something in particular caught the eyes of Man Utd fans watching from the comfort of their homes.

Looking at the pitch lines and this, MATA IS ONSIDE! Sort it out lads #VAR @FA pic.twitter.com/qrLbKlinzO — Hêlîn (@MUnitedGirl) February 17, 2018

I think we can safely say whoever is on the #VAR is on the sauce. pic.twitter.com/7tpvFEAqtL — Simon Thomas (@SimonThomasSky) February 17, 2018

Unbelievably, the guy - whoever he is - who draws the offside lines for VAR, can't actually draw a straight line.

Seriously, just use a ruler the next time guys...