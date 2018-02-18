Arsene Wenger Hoping to Capture West Brom Defender Jonny Evans in Summer Transfer Window

Arsene Wenger has announced this week that he is 'confident' of signing West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans come the end of the season.

The Northern Irish defender was heavily linked with the Gunners during the January transfer window and it appears that the long awaited move may finally happen.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Daily Mail have reported that Arsene Wenger are aiming to sign the West Brom player within the region of £25m to help with their defensive issues.



West Brom have certainly underperformed this season, as they are currently slumped at the bottom of the table and five points away from Stoke City who sit above them. Furthermore, the Baggies have only recorded three wins in the Premier League this season and relegation almost seems inevitable.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Evans, amongst other players, will look to make a move away from West Brom following relegation and a transfer to North London could be a real possibility.

As mentioned before, the Gunners have struggled defensively this season, conceding 36 goals this season. Therefore, on average conceding around 1.3 goals per game which is much higher than the typical top six sides.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

In addition to this, by bringing in a player of Evans ability, it provides more defensive stability and depth within the Arsenal side and will possibly give the Gunners a greater chance of being more competitive within the league.

Nonetheless, Evans will do his upmost to secure survival for West Brom, with an important fixture against Huddersfield on the horizon.