¡IMPERDIBLES! | Ya están aquí los mejores MEMES de la jornada 8 de la Liga MX

By 90Min
February 18, 2018

Como ya es tradición en 90min, te presentamos los mejores MEMES de la Jornada número 8 del Clausura 2018. No perdonaron a Cruz Azul y Pumas. ¡Para morir de la risa!

Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León

Pero Chemo, tú no tienes piernas

Image by Arturo Du León

Duelo entre chiquitines y dinosaurios

Image by Arturo Du León

¿A quién quiero engañar? Soy un idiota.

Image by Arturo Du León

Cruzazulearla...

Image by Arturo Du León
La cruzazuleas para que te hagan memes...

Image by Arturo Du León

Este es el elenco de fábrica de risas...

Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León

Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León


