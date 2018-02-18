¡IMPERDIBLES! | Ya están aquí los mejores MEMES de la jornada 8 de la Liga MX

Como ya es tradición en 90min, te presentamos los mejores MEMES de la Jornada número 8 del Clausura 2018. No perdonaron a Cruz Azul y Pumas. ¡Para morir de la risa!
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León
Pero Chemo, tú no tienes piernas
Image by Arturo Du León
Duelo entre chiquitines y dinosaurios
Image by Arturo Du León
¿A quién quiero engañar? Soy un idiota.
Image by Arturo Du León
Cruzazulearla...
Image by Arturo Du León
La cruzazuleas para que te hagan memes...
Image by Arturo Du León
Este es el elenco de fábrica de risas...
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León