Newcastle on Alert as Galatasaray Transfer List Star Winger They've Had 2 Previous Bids Rejected for

Newcastle have been alerted to Galatasaray's openness to selling winger Garry Rodrigues this summer, after the club already failed with two previous bids.

The Magpies have been monitoring the Cape Verde international for some time, and have apparently made bids of £6m and £7m in the past.

ANESH DEBIKY/GettyImages

For one reason or another those bids were rejected, but now a Turkish report claims Galatasaray are willing to sell Rodrigues, because they find themselves facing some financial difficulties.

Apparently a new Magpies bid of £8.8m would be enough for Gala to sanction a move for Rodrigues, who has been in great form for the Istanbul-based side this season.

The versatile star has assisted six goals in 16 starts and perhaps represents the creative spark Newcastle have been missing this season.

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

Rafa Benitez's side may have a battle on their hands to sign him though, with Real Betis, Celta Vigo and Schalke having all earmarked the 27-year-old.

Should Newcastle want to stand the best chance of signing Rodrigues, they will almost certainly have to stave off relegation and present themselves as an attractive Premier League outfit for the player to consider joining.

