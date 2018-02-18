Newcastle Targeting Burnley Keeper in the Summer With Regular Game Time at Turf Moor Under Threat

According to reports in The Sun, Newcastle are hoping to sign Burnley keeper Tom Pope in the summer.

The English goalkeeper has been given his chance in the Premier League since normal first choice keeper Tom Heaton dislocated his shoulder in September. He has impressed since coming into the side, and Sean Dyche will face a dilemma on who to start when Heaton is fit.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

This situation has caught the eye of Rafa Benitez and Newcastle, who are reportedly monitoring the situation carefully in hope of securing a deal for Pope when the transfer window re-opens at the end of the season.

The move may also depend on the form of new goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. The loan keeper from Sparta Prague made his debut in The Magpies shock 1-0 victory over Manchester United and his teammates were quick to heap praise on the Slovakian.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Dubravka made a string of fine saves and if he manages to keep up his form for the rest of the season, Benitez may opt to make his loan move permanent instead of signing Pope, an option that may be available for just £4m.

Newcastle's chances of signing either keeper are bound to be boosted if the Magpies can retain their place in the Premier League next season. They currently sit 13th but just two points from safety and will be hoping they can get a win in a 'six-pointer' against Bournemouth on Saturday.