PSG Interested in Man Utd Defender Marcos Rojo as Jose Mourinho Rages Over Stalled Contract Talks

Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring the situation surrounding Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo amid delayed contract talks, the Mirror have reported.

Manager Jose Mourinho is said to be "fuming" over the length of time it is taking to agree a new deal with the Argentine.

United are reportedly hopeful of securing Rojo's future beyond 2019 but have been left frustrated by prolonged negotiations.

PSG, meanwhile, are believed to be planning a £30m move for the defender, who could join up with fellow South Americans Neymar, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva and Angel Di Maria.

Rojo has just 15 months remaining on his current contract and the Ligue 1 club are looking to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Sources at United have insisted that negotiations with senior players will inevitably take longer than simply triggering options in the contracts of other players.

Rojo has only recently returned from a serious knee injury sustained last year. Mourinho wants the 27-year-old to be a key member of his defence in the future, and has been left angry by the club's inability to agree a deal.

Mourinho has been left unconvinced by the performances of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones in recent weeks, while Eric Bailly is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.





Summer signing Victor Lindelof has also proved inconsistent, leaving Rojo as Mourinho's most trusted defender.





The former Sporting CP man has helped United keep clean sheets in his last three starts, against Everton, Yeovil and Huddersfield.







