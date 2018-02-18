Super Agent Jorge Mendes' Influence on Wolves Could Lead to FA Probe if Club Win Promotion to PL

The FA and the Premier League could take a look at Wolves' relationship to super agent Jorge Mendes if the club secure promotion into England's top division.

The Championship side drew 1-1 on Saturday with Preston North End away from home, but they are still first in their division, 11 points clear of second-placed Cardiff City, with 14 games remaining of the season.

Their position currently means they are looking likely to achieve promotion. But their impending move to the Premier League could cause them some problems because of Mendes' influence on the club.

According to the Daily Mail, Mendes apparently advised wealthy Chinese conglomerate Fosun International to buy the club back in 2016.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

But his influence doesn't stop there, as he also represents the club's manager Nuno Espirito, as well as several players who Wolves have purchased. The list of players includes: Helder Costa, Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota, Ivan Cavaleiro and Rafa Mir.





The current set-up Wolves have at the club has managed to pass EFL regulations and the FA's rules which govern agents. However, if they gain promotion from the Championship, the question will be whether they can also pass the guidelines of the Premier League, who have said they won't look into the matter until Wolves get promotion.

The FA are said to be still monitoring the relationship between Wolves and Mendes. However, the club remain insistent they've done nothing wrong.

Wolves' next game in the Championship will be on Wednesday, as they prepare to play mid-table Norwich City at home.