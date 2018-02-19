Gennaro Gattuso Claims He Is a 'Nightmare' for AC Milan Players After Sampdoria Win

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has claimed that he wants to be "the players' nightmare" until May, after taking over at San Siro back in November.

The Rossoneri legend stepped up from his role with the Milan Primavera (U19) side and has overseen 16 games across all competitions, the most recent of which was - thanks to a goal from Giacomo Bonaventura - a narrow victory at home to Sampdoria.

"I see a real sense of belonging and the greatest satisfaction a coach can have is to see his lads do everything he asks," Gattuso told Mediaset Premium (via Goal). "After that, it becomes credit to them. They are the protagonists and I merely propose ideas.

"I want the players to run under the Curva to salute the fans, as it's right that they do that without their coach. They are doing so well and right now it's easy for me to be their coach.

"Tomorrow, however, is another day and we start from scratch. My work is to be the players' nightmare until the end of the season."

AC Milan will now be hoping to secure their passage into the next round of the Europa League in comfortable style against Ludogorets on Thursday before facing Roma, Lazio and Inter when they return to domestic action.