Leonardo Bonucci Hails Gennaro Gattuso for 'Creating a Team' at Milan as Rossoneri Go 10 Unbeaten

Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci has praised new manager Gennaro Gattuso for the club's recent spell of form, and credits the boss for 'forming a team' at the Rossoneri.

Before Gattuso took over the first team in late November, Milan had won just six of their 14 league matches. Previous manager Vincenzo Montella was also criticised for failing to integrate Milan's new stars into the starting eleven and find a strongest team or formation.

However, all this has changed under Gattuso, according to Bonucci. Milan are now undefeated in 2018 and have won five of their last six matches.

"Since Gattuso arrived, we've changed completely," the defender told Mediaset Premium and Sky Italia (via Football Italia). "A team has been formed, we are in better shape and it's all down to him. We've made a huge leap forward and now must continue like this."

"Gattuso has given us a mentality, a sense of belonging and fitness levels, basically everything we'd been missing. We weren't a team before him, we were also lacking physically. We worked to become a unit."

Under new ownership, Milan underwent a €200m spending spree, of which £37.8m Bonucci from Juventus was the biggest acquisition. After facing some criticism for not playing at his best in Milan, Bonucci seems to have found his form. Milan have conceded just four goals during their 10 game unbeaten run.

Milan on the march? Unbeaten in 2018, the Rossoneri record a third consecutive win and third straight clean sheet.#UEL pic.twitter.com/p3YYUh36Db — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 18, 2018

Bonucci credits Gattuso for helping him find his feet at his new club. He added, "I took some of the responsibility off my shoulders and found myself again. Gattuso did help me in that sense too. He took on a lot of that responsibility."

"The Coach did well to press the right buttons, giving back confidence to those who felt they were cast aside or not performing the way they expected. He convinced us that Milan could not be what we'd seen in those first few months and gave us new ideas."