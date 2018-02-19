Man Utd Boosted as Paul Pogba Set to Return for Sevilla Clash After Missing Huddersfield Tie

Manchester United have been boosted by the likely return of influential midfielder Paul Pogba for the Champions League Last 16 clash with Sevilla week after the Frenchman returned to training just 24 hours after missing the weekend's FA Cup fifth round tie through illness.





Pogba was ruled out of the game against Huddersfield on Saturday morning to be replaced in the squad by academy talent Ethan Hamilton.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The 24-year-old has been the target of significant criticism in recent weeks and had even been dropped from the United line-up for the Premier League encounter with Huddersfield earlier this month after a handful of sub-par performances.

The unfortunate timing of Pogba's absence this weekend did little to help speculation of a rift with manager Jose Mourinho, with the United boss having angrily refuted the rumours on Friday and labelled the gossip 'lies'.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, is expected to be back in the team when United face Sevilla in the first leg of the Champions League knockout tie in Spain on Wednesday night after completing a training session with the rest of the squad on Sunday.

It is said that Pogba's teammates didn't actually know he was ill on Saturday until they travelled to Huddersfield without him.

His return against Sevilla, who qualified for the Last 16 behind Liverpool in the group stage, will be hugely important for United. A solid performance is necessary in Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan is vital ahead of the return leg at Old Trafford next month.

Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are expected to miss out in Spain, but Antonio Valencia and Marcus Rashford are both set to be back after absences against Huddersfield.