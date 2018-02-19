PHOTO: Images of Manchester United's 2018/19 Away Kit Leaked Online & It's PINK!

Manchester United will don a pink away strip next season, which is inspired by an old Manchester Evening News newspaper, according to reports.

The leaked images, which have surfaced via Footy Headlines, depict a solid pink shirt with both the adidas signage and the club's crest embodied in black alongside the usual Chevrolet logo.

The report claims that the new strip is inspired by Manchester Evening News' old football paper - "Football Pink" - and it will be the first change kit in the Red Devils' history to bear the colour.

So apparently,the new United away shirt is inspired by the old Manchester Evening News' "Football Pink" football news section,which as its name suggests,was printed on light pink paper pic.twitter.com/9gijlNlBUC — Jack Henderson (@hendocfc) November 16, 2017

However, despite it being Manchester United's debut campaign in pink, it is far from the first time the Premier League will have seen the colour worn during an away clash.

Both Everton and Sunderland supporters have seen their stars take to the pitch in the colour in recent memory, however on neither was it the sole makeup of the strip.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, boasted a similar style of all-pink as their third kit during the 15/16 campaign, however, on first glance, the Red Devils' looks a much lighter tone.

Image by Joe Owens

This will not be the first time adidas' styling has caught the eye since they secured their £750m manufacturing deal at Old Trafford in 2014, with this season seeing a jazzy black and white homage to the club's 1992 uniform.

While nothing has been confirmed at this point, often when pink is used as the base colour, at least the shorts, and sometimes the socks, match the shirt's trim, meaning a black lower half could be expected from the designers.