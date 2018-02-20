Joey Barton Embarrassingly Claims Belgium's Mousa Dembele Should Replace Paul Pogba in French Squad

Joey Barton was left familiarly red faced after questioning why Belgian international Mousa Dembele had no caps for France, and why Paul Pogba is getting in Didier Deschamps' first team ahead of the Spurs star.

The formidable midfielder has earned great plaudits in recent weeks after sensational performances against Manchester United, Arsenal and Juventus and will no doubt be on the plane to Russia for the World Cup this summer...with Belgium.

But, in an embarrassing gaffe live on air with talkSPORT, the ex-Burnley midfielder ranted about the 30-year-old's lack of international experience - despite Dembele having been capped 72 times.

Joey Barton just said on the radio Moussa Dembele should be picked ahead of Pogba for France😂 — ‏ً (@MauricioMagic) February 19, 2018

"He's top drawer... a lot of things are levelled at him, like he doesn't score enough goals, which I don't think he does, but on the flip side of that is role in the team is the first receiver. I think he's shown incredible composure."

He then questioned: "Not an international? Not capped by France? Can he get in the French World Cup squad?

"He should, he’s better than Paul Pogba and Pogba’s going to get in."



Cue the inevitable awkward silence before the penny drops... it did eventually though, unfortunately - with Barton eventually corrected by a producer.

"Oh, sorry, he’s Belgian, isn’t he?" Barton said, as quoted by the the Mirror. "What am I on about?"

"Of course he is," Brazil responded. "There are so many Dembeles about now."

Although obviously very amusing, they aren't the first to make such a mistake. Deschamps previously attempted to call up Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly to the French squad despite the defender being Senegalese.