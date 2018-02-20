Liverpool Set to Make Summer Move for 'New Coutinho' From Ligue 1 Heavyweights Lyon

Liverpool are reportedly keeping an eye on 18-year-old Lyon midfielder Mohamed Bahlouli, according to reports. The young French player is currently part of the Under-19 squad at Ligue 1 side Lyon, but is expected to breakthrough into the first team very soon.

The Merseyside club are reportedly interested in bringing the midfielder to Anfield in the summer, where he can continue his development under the management of Jurgen Klopp, according to France Football (via SportsMole).

Mohamed Bahlouli: "Lionel Messi is impossible to imitate. The one I'm looking at is Philippe Coutinho. I watch his games and his videos on YouTube." pic.twitter.com/QM8WaxpT51 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 12, 2018

The Lyon academy have produced some huge talents over the years, with Anthony Martial, Hatem Ben Arfa and Karim Benzema just some of the players that started their careers with the French side.

The 18-year-old star has previously stated his desire to emulate Philippe Coutinho, who spent five seasons at Liverpool before moving to Barcelona in January.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

“The one I'm looking at is Philippe Coutinho. I watch his games and his videos on YouTube," he told Goal earlier this year.

“He has everything a modern attacking midfielder needs. He is capable of expressing himself by dribbling, scoring or setting up others, all the time positioning himself to keep his team balanced.”

Footballing ability is a talent that seemingly explicitly runs in the Bahlouli family, as the youngster's older brother - Fares - came through the Lyon academy and now plays for Lille. While a younger brother and sister are also part of the youth system in Lyon.