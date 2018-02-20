'Not the Best It's Been': Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic Admits to Struggling for Form

Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic has admitted that his recent form has not been as good as it has previously been, having recorded just three goals and three assists so far this season.

The U.S. International came off the bench to play a part in Dortmund's 1-0 win against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday, and following the game, he told ESPN FC that he is working hard to turn his personal form around.

"[My form is] not the best it's been but I'm working hard, trying to help the team everywhere I can," Pulisic said. "But I just have to stay positive, keep going and things will turn around."

Marco Reus scored the only goal in the game at Borussia-Park on Sunday to earn Dortmund a valuable three points in the race for Champions League spots at the top of the Bundesliga, with only three points currently separating teams from 2nd down to 5th place.





"It was very important, definitely a much-needed win," Pulisic said on the race for the top four. "We knew it was not going to be easy coming here but getting the three points was the most important thing.

"It was definitely a tough grind, both teams had their chances and it was a sloppy game at times but we did well and I think we deserved to win the game."

Pulisic also said that the playing surface took him back to the World Cup qualifiers in Trinidad and Tobago, a game in which USA lost 2-1, and therefore failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

"The bad pitch gave me some flashbacks to the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers." The 19-year-old said after the match. "It was a rough one out there but it was a good three points."