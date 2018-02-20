Paris Saint-Germain Must Officially Pay £166m to Monaco for Mbappe After Weird Clause is Activated

It's official; Paris Saint-Germain must fork out £166m to sign loan winger Kylian Mbappe permanently from Monaco, after a rather strange clause in the deal was activated at the weekend.

The proposal was always for PSG to eventually pay £166m to Monaco for Mbappe this summer, but they are now officially obliged to do so after making themselves mathematically safe from relegation with a 5-2 victory over Strasbourg, as reported by the Mail.

Interestingly the two clubs had an agreement that would have seen PSG not have to pay a penny for the youngster, in the unlikely event they didn't retain top flight status this season.

But relegation was never going to be a concern, wthe Parisians currently top of Ligue 1 by 12 points with Monaco in second, and have a perfect home record. With just 12 games left to play, it is difficult to see the title anywhere but Parc des Princes-bound.

On a personal note, Mbappe has had a solid first season at the club, scoring 15 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions, with a further 14 assists.

Once the payment is made by PSG, Mbappe will become the second-most expensive transfer in football history, following their purchase of £198m Neymar last summer.

