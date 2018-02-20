Pep-ping Some Food! Guardiola Set to Open Catalan-Inspired Restaurant in Manchester

Just when you think Pep Guardiola couldn't immerse himself into life in Manchester anymore, you hear something fairly outlandish that would more likely be heard on Twitter.

The Spaniard, who has very close ties to Catalan giants Barcelona due to his playing for and managing of them in the past, is set to pump his hard earned cash into a new Catalan style restaurant in the heart of Manchester.

Nope, we kid you not. Guardiola, alongside board members Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain, are opening a new restaurant according to Sport, and will invest their money into the eatery which will be known as 'Tast'.

Tast will bring Catalan cuisine to King Street https://t.co/CACSjsvyt5 — I Love Manchester (@ILoveMCR) February 20, 2018

(You may also be interested in Revealed: The Reason Why Pep Guardiola Was So Incensed With Paul Cook During FA Cup Defeat)



Due to be open this summer, the restaurant will be part of the Fazenda restaurant chain, which has close relationship ties to Soriano.

Catalan chef Paco Perez has been earmarked as the man to whip up some tasty treats for patrons who wish to sample life in Guardiola's old residence, and will hopefully help any fellow Catalans settle into the area if Guardiola elects to sign any in the future.

We imagine that the 46-year-old misses his old stomping ground to some degree, so this will go some way to rectifying that certainly!

