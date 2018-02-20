Sergio Aguero to Face No Action From FA After Spitting Altercation With Wigan Supporter

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will not face action from the FA following his scuffle with a Wigan Athletic supporter at the DW Stadium.

The Citizens crashed out after a shock 1-0 defeat to the Latics, though the game was marred by post-match trouble, with Aguero's altercation with a Wigan fan among a number of reported incidents.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, the FA have decided not to take action against Aguero, despite the Argentine striker requiring restraint from Wigan defender Chey Dunckley, and City coach Mikel Arteta.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The 29-year old claims he was spat at by the supporter, as well as being on the receiving end of a number of verbal taunts. He met with City's lawyers at the club’s training ground on Tuesday, providing a statement to both the club and the FA.

The FA meanwhile have spent the majority of the day speaking to both clubs, as they investigate a number of post-match incidents. Greater Manchester Police have also confirmed they are investigating the circumstances of Monday night's trouble.

Both clubs have vowed to co-operate with all enquiries, pledging to take appropriate action against any supporter identified to have been involved in the trouble.

City meanwhile have raised concerned over the quality of stewarding, claiming there were not sufficient measures in place to safeguard both player, and supporter safety.





Wigan released a statement of their own in response, expressing dismay at the post-match scenes; "We're disappointed with the action of a minority of supporters who acted in an inappropriate manner."