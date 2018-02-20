VIDEO: Juventus Derby Clash With Torino Marred by Violence as Fan Thrown From 10ft Wall

Sunday's Derby della Mole clash between Juventus and Torino was marred by serious crowd trouble with footage surfacing of one man being pushed from a 10ft high barricade after skirmishing with a rival fan.



The game ended 1-0 to Juventus thanks to a 33rd minute strike from Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro. It was a turgid game of few chances but the vital three points keep Bianconeri just one point behind Serie A leaders Napoli.

Torino vs Juventus earlier today 👊 pic.twitter.com/NYqcBv9hIO — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) February 18, 2018

Nevertheless, it was the action off the pitch which was making headlines in Italy on Sunday, when the shocking video emerged of a clash between two fans.

In the video, a Torino fan can initially be seen walking along the top of a barricade separating the two rival set of fans. After a while, a Juventus fan climbs up to confront the Torino fan, and the two then end up grappling with one another until the Juve fan is thrown to the ground 10ft below.

The Torino fan climbs back down into his own section but is promptly taking away by security. According to reports, only three fans were arrested while a number of weapons were confiscated in the notorious derby, which required up to 500 security personnel to prevent anymore fights from breaking out.

In 2015, Juventus were ordered to close the Curva Sud stand (the ultras' section) for two games and fined €50,000 after a paper bomb which was launched into the away section left nine fans injured. After the match, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri claimed that only a "madman" would take their children to the match.