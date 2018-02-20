VIDEO: Thibaut Courtois Shows Off Incredible Reflex Skills in Ping Pong Training Exercise

Want to be a top goalkeeper like Thibaut Courtois? Get the ping pong balls out.

The secrets behind the Chelsea goalkeeper's quick reactions were revealed on Instagram, with the Belgian posting a video of a training exercise in which the 25-year-old had to catch (and put in the correct buckets) balls fired towards him at lighting pace.

The Belgian international is preparing to face the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, when his side take on Barcelona in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The video shows Courtois catching the balls and dropping them into buckets either side of him, with separate buckets for orange and white balls, making the task that little bit harder.

The former Atletico Madrid keeper impressed with his reflex skills, as minimal balls escaped the stopper, whose co-ordination and reactions appeared impeccable.

It may not just be the Stamford Bridge faithful that appreciate the Belgian's skills though, with Real Madrid reportedly keeping tabs on the Blues' stopper.

It has been popular news that the Spanish side will be looking to revamp their squad in the summer, and the Chelsea keeper is amongst the names of players that the current Champions of Europe reportedly have on their radar.

Courtois has not yet signed a contract extension with Chelsea, with reports claiming that the player and the club have struggled to agree terms to extend his current contract that runs out in 2019.

If the 25-year-old does make the move to the Spanish capital in the summer, he will find himself up against Tuesday night's opponents, Barcelona, on a more regular basis.