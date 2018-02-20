Villarreal Defender Ruben Semedo Arrested for a Third Time for Kidnap and Assault Operation

Villarreal defender Ruben Semedo has been arrested by police for a third time in four months after allegedly beating up a man, kidnapping him, tying him up and raiding his house.

Calls will surely now grow for the player to be released from his contract by the club, even if he's cleared of any wrongdoing, despite only joining in the summer from Sporting CP.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

In November 2017, Semedo was investigated over two separate incidents relating to possession of a firearm in a Valencia nightclub and glassing a man over the head with a bottle.

And now, as reported by Las Provincias, Semedo has been arrested again along with two accomplices for allegedly immobilising a man, locking him in a room, stealing his keys, and orchestrating a theft on his property.

The complainant supposedly had bruises on his body and needs a crutch to walk after injuring his ankle, and the individual even alleges that Semedo and co fired weapons to intimidate him.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The man was tied up in Semedo's home in Bétera, while the 23-year-old went and ransacked his property. The victim then went to the police station to tell his story and Semedo has now been detained, and the Civil Guard of Valencia has staked out the property.

The future looks bleak in footballing terms for Semedo, who was onced linked with Southampton and Newcastle but eventually cost Villarreal €14m. He has only featured four times for his new club after struggling with various injuries, and his continuous ill-discipline will surely force the board to think twice about keeping the player at the football club.