West Ham Given Boost as Manuel Lanzini Hints at Return Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Manuel Lanzini has dropped a hint on Instagram that he could be set to return from injury for Saturday's trip to Liverpool. The Argentine midfielder has been absent since picking up a hamstring injury in a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth last month.

He was originally expected to make a comeback in next weekend's game against Swansea, but that forecast appears to have changed.

Lanzini posted an image on his Instagram account along with the caption "Waiting for Saturday", presumably preferring to the Liverpool match.

Hammers goalkeeper Adrian had previously claimed that the 25-year-old was set to return "soon". The cryptic messaging appears to imply that Lanzini will at least be available for selection at Anfield, a boost to West Ham boss David Moyes.

“I’m feeling good,” Lanzini told West Ham's official website last week. “My injury is getting better every day and I’m expect to be back very soon.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“I’m training hard and I expect to go back with the team next week. It’s great that Marko [Arnautovic] is back now. He is a very good player and we need him.

“I’m also looking forward to playing with Joao Mario. He is an important player and together we have good qualities.”

Lanzini has been one of West Ham's top performers so far this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 18 Premier League appearances.