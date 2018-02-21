Bayern Playmaker Could Be Set for Lengthy Lay-Off After Suffering Suspected Calf Injury in UCL Win

By 90Min
February 21, 2018

James Rodríguez could be forced to miss a section of the Rückrunde, after the 26-year-old limped off at the end of the first half of Bayern Munich's 5-0 victory over Beşiktaş on Tuesday with a suspected calf injury.

After the game - in which Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller scored a brace each -Bayern's veteran manager confirmed that Rodríguez would undergo tests on Wednesday to determine the severity of his injury.

"He felt his calf stiffen up," Jupp Heynckes said, quoted by the Bundesliga's official website. "He’ll be checked over further tomorrow [Wednesday]."

Rodríguez will be sorely missed in Bavaria if he is made to spend any time on the sidelines. After a difficult start to his Bayern career, the Colombian international has found form in recent weeks, contributing two goals and three assists in his last six appearances.

Fans in Bavaria have only just seen Thiago Alcântara return from a long-term injury, while Manuel Neuer is also set to return from his length injury lay-off very soon.

The loanee was already unlikely to start Bayern's second-leg against the Black Eagles as Bayern Munich are all but through to the UEFA Champions League quarter finals, and his absence from their Bundesliga squad shouldn't see the Bavarians' 19 point lead at the top of the table overturned.

However, Rodríguez could play an important part of helping the club secure a domestic double and any serious injury sustained on Tuesday could rule him out of Bayern's DFB-Pokal semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen.

