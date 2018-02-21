Italian Newspaper Claims There Is '80% Chance' of Liverpool Midfielder Emre Can Moving to Juventus

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is almost certain to join Serie A champions Juventus in the summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport - via Sport Witness.

The Italian newspaper claim that there is an 80% chance of the German international making the switch.

Can is out of contract in the summer and has been repeatedly linked with a move to Juventus.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Liverpool were reportedly hopeful of agreeing a new deal with the player, but most reports suggest he is set for an exit.

Steven Gerrard, now an under-18 coach at Anfield, let slip earlier this month that Can is on his way out.

"You have to wait to see what's going to happen because Emre Can is leaving and [Naby] Keita is coming in as a number eight," he said on BT Sport.

Manager Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has admitted that negotiating with the 24-year-old may not be possible.

Slip of the tongue? Gerrard tells BT Emre Can is "leaving" #LFC pic.twitter.com/3zSqUYd52b — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) February 14, 2018

"Sometimes a player just wants to sit out his contract," said the German coach. "That's not cool for the club but there are moments in which you have to accept it."





Despite the incessant speculation, Can has been a regular in Liverpool's midfield this season, making 30 appearances in all competitions.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He has even been made captain on a number of occasions, which was perhaps an attempt from Klopp to make clear his admiration for the midfielder.





Can was absent through suspension as Liverpool emphatically dispatched Porto with a 5-0 victory in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie last week.