Luis Suarez Reveals How Lionel Messi Altered His Position to Help Earn Barcelona's Draw With Chelsea

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has revealed that Lionel Messi made an intelligent positional change to equalise against Chelsea in the 1-1 draw in the Champions League at the Nou Camp on Tuesday night.

Chelsea attacker Willian fired the home side in front just after the hour mark, before Messi struck level to break his duck and score his first goal against Chelsea in the Champions League.

Former Liverpool striker Suarez admitted afterwards that Messi was growing frustrated as he struggled to make the impact that he wanted, so decided to drop into a deep position to pull the strings.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"In these kind of games you have to be smart," said the Uruguayan (via the Mirror). "Leo could not create many situations of danger being close to me so he threw himself backwards to look for these type of situations."

This tactical change by the Argentine came off as he drew Barça level after 75 minutes, giving the Catalonian side a vital away goal going into the second leg at the Nou Camp.

Suarez felt that before the goal he should have been awarded a penalty, saying:

“As soon as the ball arrived at me, I was knocked off my balance by Rudiger. I tried to stay on my feet but the impact knocked me over…but the referee did not make the decision, so I tried to press and win back the ball."

Suarez is confident that Blaugrana can finish the job off in the return leg in front of the Barca fans, especially after having the advantage of the away goal.

He said: "The result is good, they have to go there to score a goal. It will not be easy, but we can benefit from that. We are stronger at home. They will be forced to score and we will have more space."