Milan Complete Early Summer Signing of Defender Ivan Strinic from Sampdoria on a Free-Transfer

AC Milan have completed their first bit of summer transfer business after they reached an agreement with Sampdoria left-back Ivan Strinic.

The Croatian defender's contract with Sampdoria expires in June, which means that other clubs have been allowed to approach the 30-year-old about his future. Calcio Mercato have revealed that Milan have closed a deal with Strinic which will bring him to the San Siro at the end of the season. La Gazetta dello Sport are also confirming that this deal has been completed.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Sampdoria sporting director Daniele Prade confirmed earlier in the season that Milan had requested permission to talk to Strinic: "I can confirm that Milan asked for authorisation to speak to the player," Prade told RMC Sport (via Football Italia).

Strinic signed a one-year-deal with Sampdoria last summer for a reported fee of €2m. The defender had previously played for Napoli, but had struggled to break into the first team in two-years at the club. The defender has since gone on to impress for Sampdoria, who are level on points with Milan this season. Strinic has two assists in 15 appearances this term.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Milan made a number of big signings last summer and look to keep adding to their squad at the end of this season. Reports suggest that Milan are also interested in signing Marco Reus from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Milan have finally started to find their feet under new manager Gennaro Gattuso. The Rossoneri are unbeaten in 2018 and have won five of their last six matches. As Milan make a final push for European football next season, the club look to keep bolstering their squad in their ambition to compete for the Scudetto once again.