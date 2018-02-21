Mo Salah Responds to Liverpool Fans' 'Muslim' Chant & Vows to Continue Incredible Goal Scoring Form

Mohamed Salah has responded to Liverpool fans' latest chant aimed at the Egyptian attacker, and has vowed to repay the faith of supporters by scoring even more goals after an electric start to life at Anfield.

Having signed from Serie A giants Roma in the summer, Salah has immediately warmed the hearts of Liverpool fans over the course of his debut season with a sensational goal return. His 30th of the season came against Porto last week, putting him in an exclusive club of elite Reds players.

And the fans have made their appreciation know, by giving him his own song, seemingly titled 'I'll be Muslim too', to the tune of Dodgy's 1996 hit 'Good Enough'.

If you're unaware of the chant, it goes a little like this:

"If he's good enough for you, he's good enough for me.

"If he scores another few, then I'll be Muslim too."

"If he's good enough for you, he's good enough for me.

"Sitting in the mosque, that's where I wanna be!

"Mo Salah-la-la-la, la-la-la-la-la-la-la."

And it appears that Salah himself is a fan of the chant, responding to a tweet quoting the song in Arabic, with heart-eye emojis.

😍😍😍 — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) February 15, 2018

Although he'll undoubtedly be happy with his emphatic scoring record this term, Salah has admitted that he wants more, and has spoken of his desire to pick up the Premier League golden boot in his first campaign:

"You cannot score 10 goals from 10 balls – that’s impossible and I know that I have missed many chances too this season,” Salah told Liverpool FC’s matchday programme (via Sport Review).

“But I am trying to improve. I am always trying to see my weaknesses and then work on them and I am always trying to score in different ways.

“The coaches help me so much to do that and I also work hard alone after the training sessions.”