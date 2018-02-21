PHOTO: Leaked Arsenal Jacket Hints at Nostalgic Maroon Kit Ahead of 2018/19 Season

Arsenal could be set to overhaul the colour of their kit next season as a leaked kit suggests the north Londoners could look to pay homage to their last year at Highbury.

The Gunners sported a maroon kit during the 2005/06 campaign and would go on to reach the final of the Champions League ahead of their move to the Emirates - only to lose to Barcelona in Paris.

Arsenal's decision to switch things up during that campaign was the only time the club have drastically changed the colour of their home kit in recent years.

It looks like Arsenal could be going back to a maroon kit next season.



📷: @Footy_Headlines



(They were spot on with leaked kits during the summer!) pic.twitter.com/SS59Sv111V — Ben (@ben_crtrUCLan) February 21, 2018

The decision to mark their final season at Highbury - a historic moment in the club's history - with a different kit could give fans an insight into what Arsenal have planned this summer, with the leak coming via kit ITK Footy Headlines.

There has already been a lot of talk in recent weeks about Arsène Wenger's future at the club and the Frenchman has responded by insisting that he will honour his current deal.

However, the question of another contract extension could be scrapped as the leaked maroon kit, which was used in Arsenal's last season at Highbury, could hint at Wenger's last season in charge of the club.