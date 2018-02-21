Thierry Henry Reveals What Neymar Must Do in Order to Escape the Shadow of Lionel Messi

Thierry Henry gave his view on Lionel Messi and Neymar on Tuesday night, giving the Brazilian a tip on how to escape the shadow of his former team-mate.

Many believe the main reason Neymar left Messi and co at Barcelona for a move to PSG was to step out of the shadow of the Argentinian and be the main man at one of Europe's elite clubs.

Despite dazzling in Ligue 1 this season, Neymar is still considered to be a level below the magical Messi and when questioned whether Neymar was still in his shadow, Sport reports that Messi's former team-mate Henry said:

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

''I don't know if Neymar left Barcelona to get out of the shadow of Messi. What is true is that all players are in the shadow of Messi and if Neymar doesn't want to be, he should change sport.''

Although this was a slightly joke answer, it gives an insight into what a true great of the game thinks of the debate. Henry clearly sees Messi as far superior to Neymar and believes there is no way the Brazilian can 'step out of his shadow' - in a footballing sense anyway.

Most direct goal contributions this season in Europe's Top 5 Leagues:



Lionel Messi (29)

20 ⚽

9 🅰️



Neymar (28)

17 ⚽

11 🅰️



Ciro Immobile (27)

20 ⚽

7 🅰️



Edinson Cavani (24)

21 ⚽

3 🅰️



Mohamed Salah (24)

18 ⚽

6 🅰️



Harry Kane (22)

21 ⚽

1 🅰️



The race to 30. pic.twitter.com/DXpkvOlgup — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 29, 2018

After finally breaking his goal duct against Chelsea on Tuesday night, Messi and his team will be hoping to progress to the next round of the Champions League.

If Neymar's PSG can overturn their 3-1 deficit to Real Madrid from the first leg, we may well see the two face off in the latter stages of the competition, with only one prevailing.