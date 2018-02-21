'We Always Ended Up Laughing!': Wigan's Will Grigg Admits His Side Had No Clue How to Beat Man City

Wigan hero Will Grigg has discussed the build up to his side's historic win over Manchester City on Monday night, admitting that while he and his teammates were hoping for a victory over Pep Guardiola's men, they had no idea how to stop the Premier League leaders.

The striker was on fire as he netted the only goal that knocked City out of the FA Cup. With only 17% of the possession, and two shots all game, the Latics ran out unlikely winners in another brilliant FA Cup upset.

And Wigan's approach to the game was apparently exactly how many would expect. With little hope in the build up, Grigg himself has admitted that Wigan went into the game expecting to be pulled apart:

“If I’m honest, we watched their videos and we always ended up laughing. We didn’t know how to stop them! The coaching staff and the coach gave us a plan and we did the best we could. They had a lot of time on the ball, so we knew it was very difficult to stop them,” he told Marca.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“But we waited and waited…until the goal came. We were going to have some moment…or some occasion during the 90 minutes. I think we had two shots in the whole game and finally we put one in. It’s not bad at all.”

Grigg has risen to fame over the last few years for that frustratingly catchy chant - which doesn't even need to be mentioned for you to know which one. But the forward is finally happy to be known for something other than being alight:

“I prefer that they know me for being a scorer than for a song. No matter the rival, regardless of the level. Like today. That’s what I care about.”